Maccasio to headline Northern Xplosion

Tamale-based rapper Maccasio is expected to be the talk of town today when he stages his pre-independence day concert at the Accra Sport Stadium dubbed, “Northern Xplosion”.

The event, sponsored by Starz Energy Drink, is expected to also feature a host of artistes including Shatta Wale, Iwan, Guru, Fareed, Rudebwoy Ranking, Bastero, Dr Cryme, Sherifa Gunu, Gaffachi, Morgan, Flawa and Wiyaala.

The concert is a prelude to the Ghana @ 60 Anniversary celebration and will give music lovers in Accra an opportunity to witness Maccasio, one of the biggest artistes from the Northern region of the country perform live Maccasio who considers Shatta Wale as his mentor, has described the chance to perform on the same stage with Shatta Wale, as a once in a lifetime event and has promised to give patrons a night to remember.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Gilbert Boakye Nhyira, CEO of Planet One Multimedia, producers of the event, said Maccasio has the potential to be one of the biggest artistes in the country and mentioned the possibility of Maccasio being signed to Bola Ray’s artiste and event management company, Empire Entertainment.

“The event is meant to be a curtain raiser to the 60th anniversary event and if staged successfully, Maccasio will be the first artiste from the North to have headlined a concert at the Accra Sports Stadium,” he said.

Northern Xplosion is supported by 4Syte TV, Joy Prime, Starbuzz, Amaraba FM, Daily Guide, Ghanamusic.com, enewsgh.com and powered by Big Time Entertainment.