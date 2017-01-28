Ashanti Region Ghana Actors Guild to hold elections in March

The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Actors Guild will elect its new executives in this March.

Emmanuel Nii Adjetey, Public Relations Officer,told seancitygh.com that even though a date is yet to be fixed for the election, the guild is optimistic it will come off in March.

“From the projections, the election is due in March 2017 to elect new executives members to run the affairs of the guild in the region. The tenure of office is four years per the dictates of the constitution of the guild and we have to abide by it,” he said.

The process, according to Nii Adjetey, will include the calling for nominations by members of the guild in good standing.

“A registered member of the guild who has honoured all his/her financial obligations, attends meetings and participates in all activities can contest," he added.

The Ghana Actors Guild is the parent association for the welfare of actors and actresses in Ghana and has branches in the regions of the country.

Last year, the national executive members of the Ghana Actors Guild (GAG) took a unanimous decision to ‘nullify’ the position of actress, Vivian Achor, who was serving as the Vice-President of the guild.

The decision follows her continuous failure to steer the affairs of the guild as the next in command after President Eddie Coffie passed on last year.