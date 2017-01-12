Vibe Squad: We are into music for women

It seems Afrobeat music group, Vibe Squad does not care too much about the business side of their talent but rather love the pleasure that comes with their status as popular artistes.

According to the group, though many artistes appreciate the monetary gains of music and find various ways and means to maximise their gains, they have on their “priority list the utmost interest of entertaining women”.

Speaking on behalf of the London-based group, Wizzy told Showbiz on Monday that the group had always revered women and held them in high esteem and that “special feeling” has influenced their decision to produce music for them.

“My team and I have a lot of things for the world but for now, our attention is on the ladies. We want to entertain them, make them feel special, give them the best of us as far as music is concerned and above all, give them songs that relate to their daily lives,” Wizzy stated.

The Urban Afrobeats group made up of Wizzy, Pregoo and Dee say they dream of making fortunes from music one day, but that isn’t an immediate interest to pursue for now.

The group got to know each other after gaining admission into the same sixth-form College in London. After identifying themselves as Ghanaians and most importantly their passion for music, they made the decision to enter the fast emerging Afrobeats genre.

Vibe Squad released their first single, Whine Pon Me produced by Kings Beat in 2009 which earned them the praise of “New Praye” by the Spectrum Radio in UK.

The success of their debut song led to the group being invited to perform at events such as Ghana Party in the Park, Ghana meet the stars organised by Van Dyck and Akwaaba promotion to perform alongside renowned Ghanaian artistes such as V.I.P and Praye at the time.

They later released You’re The One which opened many doors for them including an opening act at the launch of Tuface’s album concert, The Unstoppable (I.E) in July 2010 at Troxy, London.

Dance With Me and Wadi Mi Sika are some of the songs done by the trio and they hope to make their presence felt more in Ghana with the release of their new single, Fabom, which features award winning highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei.