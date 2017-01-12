Popson Grade wins Dancehall competition

With Dancehall continuing to make strides as one of the most loved and cherished genres, it’s not surprising that many young people patronised this year’s Dancehall King and Queen Competition held at the La Pleasure Beach in Accra recently.

After a fiercely contested event, Popson Grade defeated last year's winner, Rebel Faya to claim the bragging right of Dancehall King after the competition which saw a lot of upcoming acts participating.

In the Dancehall Queen division, an English act, Kayla, was adjudged the winner after an impressive performance on the night.

Kayla, who had travelled from England to participate in the competition after seeing adverts online proved her worth and beat off a stiff competition to emerge the winner.

Kayla told Showbiz in a chat after her crowning that it was a fiercely contested event and as such, her win came as a surprise to her since she was the only “stranger”.

After the event, Billy Jane, the brain behind the competition described it as a success and urged the youth to participate in subsequent ones in the coming years.

She, however, congratulated Popson Grade and wished him a successful career as a dancehall artiste.

She also took the opportunity to debunk rumours that participants paid the organisers to earn a spot in the competition, adding, "We rather help them to become great in the future".