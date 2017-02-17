The Ewe rapper called Agbeshie

The likes of Edem and Chicago have contributed their quota to the Ewe rap and now new entrant, Agbeshie says he wants to make it more attractive.

The young artiste who has had the opportunity to perform at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nominee’s jam and Saminifest, says “I’m representing the Volta Region”.

“My name alone should tell you where I am coming from. Straight from the ghettos in the Volta region. I am ready to take Ewe rap to the next level,” he told Showbiz in an interview last week.

For now, Agbeshie, real name, Frank Agbeshie Lawstand, believes he has no competitor so far as Ewe rap is concerned. According to him, although his other Ewe rappers are unique in their own ways, his style is also different because he raps in the original Ewe language without “diluting” it with the Queen’s language.

Currently, Agbeshie who is signed on to One Phame Entertainment and has worked with Edem and Stonebwoy is working on the release of his new album.

His songs, Gbonyo Face, a cover of Sarkodie’s RNS, My Game and Get Down featuring Stonebwoy, are loved by his Ewe fans.

On stage, Agbeshie claims his hardcore fans love his Beyoncé song because the lyrics are great. He also commented about how the Akan language has dominated the music scene and he’s hopeful his contribution to the “Ewe terrain” will go a long way to promote the language.

He admires Sarkodie and Shatta Wale for their talent and also expressed his appreciation to One Phame Entertainment for supporting his music career.

“I just signed on to One Phame Entertainment some months ago and it has been a lifetime experience with them within this short time,” he stated.