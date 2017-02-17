Give video directors credit - Kwaku Olembe

They have been behind the creative aspect of video productions but it seems some artistes aren’t satisfied with the works of video directors.

Last week, hiplife duo, Galaxy, criticised video directors in Ghana for being lazy and always producing mediocre videos but Kwaku Olembe has come to their defence.

In an interview with Showbiz on Monday, Kwaku Olembe who is the in-house video director for KB Empire said video directors must be given credit for working in a “challenging environment”.

He argued that the quality of one’s video is mostly influenced by the budget available, since a lot of financing goes into video production.

“For instance, directors are responsible for creatively translating the film's written script into actual images and sounds on the screen and also, responsible for a film's artistic and commercial success or failure.

“All these depend on one’s budget so if you don’t have the requisite budget, you definitely have no right to judge the works of video directors,” he stated.

Kwaku, who has directed videos of Iyk Wonder, Afiba, among many others, said the perception that Ghanaian video directors aren’t up to the task when it comes to video production must be avoided, since it goes a long way to affect their brands.

“The music industry is still growing and we must all make the collective effort to strengthen the other sectors. It will be wrong to doubt the potential of video directors in the country while we promote artistes.

“Let’s not forget that video productions play a vital role in building the brands of artistes,” he stated.

He indicated that popular Nigerian music artistes including Iyanya come to Ghana to produce their music videos and hence the comments made by some Ghanaian artistes about their works shouldn’t be encouraged.

“If you want quality, pay the right price,” he said.