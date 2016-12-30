Annette-D wins at Bass Awards

She jumped for joy and there was an extra bounce in her step as she climbed up the stage to receive the trophy for the Alternative Reggae/Dancehall Song at the 2016 Bass Awards ceremony on Christmas Day at the National Theatre.

Singer Annette-D had hoped and prayed that the award would come her way and it did in the end. She beat De Servant, Minister KC, Sandy Bee and Nii Soul to clinch it with her ‘Searching’ song that featured Buju Stingo.

“I was beside myself with happiness. It made my Christmas so special. I dedicate the award to all my fans and well-wishers,” she said with a wide smile across her face.

To celebrate her Bass Awards win, Annette-D with support from her Future Leaders Foundation Network, will orgarnise a community street party from midday on Monday, January 7 for children in Nungua township, near C5 in Accra.

Artistes such as Gifty Osel, Lady Prempeh, Perppy, Goldmann, Joe Wizzy, Asanquomah, Nutty Ranking and Ras Caleb-Appiah are scheduled to perform to entertain the children.

“There will be a variety of games and free eye screening for the children,” Annette-D stated.