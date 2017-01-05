Where is Sorakiss’s honey?

Singer and actress, Sorakiss, has featured young highlife artiste, Akwaboah Jnr, on her latest music video premiered recently at the 4syte TV studios in Accra.

The music video, titled My Honey which is directed by Jyo of Phamous Philms was produced by KillBeatz.

The less than four -minutes music video blends features of beauty, glamour and fashion as Sorakiss exhibited her skills as an artist in the video.

The hook of the song, ‘Yenkoa na yete ye do yiase’ in the music, is quite captivating as Akwaboah’s voice which has earned him admiration among his peers in the industry and fans, worked to perfection on the song as well.

Asked why he featured in both the song and video, Akwaboah told Showbiz on Monday that he appreciates the talent of Sorakiss as a musician and he was more than delighted to work with her.

“I can boldly say the video of My honey is one of the best videos I’ve featured in and I’m not surprised to see Sorakiss execute her role perfectly. I’m very hopeful that she’ll explode in few years time”, Akwaboah said.

Sorakiss, who took time off the music scene, says she is back to prove her worth and to offer her fans inspiring music.

“I previously featured a UK-based Ghanaian musician, Pary on another song titled, No pain no gain and I’m happy to have Akwaboah on my new piece. I’m already working on five other songs and hope to breakthrough with my music career this year,” she stated.