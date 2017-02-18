Vanguard Assurance partners Safety Insurance to launch safe travel policy

Vanguard Assurance Company Limited in collaboration with Safety Insurance Brokers Limited has launched a new travel insurance policy aimed at bringing relief to the travelling public.

Known as the Vanguard Safe Foreign Travel Insurance Policy, the policy has a medical cover of US$50,000 and up to US$400 compensation for luggage delay. It also provides up to US$100 for missing passport which makes it very unique from the previous foreign travel insurance policy.

Speaking at the launch of the Policy in Accra on February 14, the Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Gideon Amenyedor, said technological advancement in the aviation industry which made travelling easier came with its associated risks like luggage loss, loss of passports or stolen documents which put strain on travelers thereby making them stranded in the course of the trip.

“It is in this direction that Vanguard Assurance and Safety Insurance Brokers Limited came up to design the Vanguard safe travel insurance policy to bring relief in case of such mishap,” he said.

He added “this is to respond to the changing needs of clients of the company. It is also to redefine insurance in Ghana which is relevant to most Ghanaians. The initiative will help meet the growing needs of travel lers across the world,” he said.

He said the policy was also an attestation to the fact that Vanguard Assurance was committed to promoting good insuarance policies, especially in the area of travel, has worked hard to introduce this Vanguard Safe Travel Insurance to cover areas which were not stated in the previous policy,” he said.

The Managing Director of Safety Insurance Brokers Limited, Mrs Lena Adu-Kofi, said in the face of the risks associated with travelling, it was important for people to have insurance policies covering their travels.