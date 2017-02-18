Crystal Capital designs innovative mutual funds

Crystal Capital & Investments Limited (CCI), an emerging markets investment banking firm, has designed two new mutual fund products that will offer investors greater opportunities to earn higher returns.

The funds are Crystal Entrepreneur Fund (EFund) and Crystal Wealth Fund (W-Fund), both being flexible funds that promise higher value for its patrons.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Crystal Capital, Mr Martin Ofori, told the Daily Graphic in an interview that “the EFund and the Wealth Fund have been designed to serve the current need in the market for innovative and flexible investment products that provide real value.

“With the markets in a near state of tumult and the fear that volatility might destroy returns in many parts of the market, running one Fund with a mandate to find value in one particular market is not quite strategic. We have the dexterity to diversify investment funds to deliver optimum yield,” he said.

Mr Ofori added that the company did not only look for great value for investors, but formed the right partnership with clients, saying “this is important to us to create value for our clients through ingenious value-added services such as complementary advisory sessions for asset owners and users.”

Product features

Interacting with the media, the Executive Director of Finance at Crystal Capital, Mr John Arkorful, explained that both funds were low risk but provided higher returns, as they were managed by experienced fund managers to ensure the safety of investments.

“The returns on the investment are also tax exempt, which is an added advantage for investors. We encourage the public, especially upcoming entrepreneurs, to attend the launch of these two funds, learn more about investments and also take the needed steps to earn extra income.”

E Fund

The EFund has been primarily designed for entrepreneurs, young people with entrepreneurial ambitions, as well as organisations that support entrepreneurial initiatives.

The Fund protects the capital of investors by investing in a balanced portfolio that provides very good yields, Mr Arkorful said, stressing that with the EFund, Crystal Capital was hoping to help entrepreneurs achieve their business dreams without the need for loans.

W-Fund

The Wealth Fund is designed for individuals and corporations who wish to make regular incomes on their investments at yields higher than those of savings. The Wealth Fund, therefore, provides security and opportunities to create wealth at one’s own pace.

“It is ideal for investors looking to invest towards particular short to medium-term goals or looking for regular income,” Mr Arkorful said.

Investors require a minimum of GH¢100 to invest in the EFund during the initial public offer (IPO) and can invest with as little incremental amounts as GH¢20 afterwards.

Similarly, a minimum of GH¢200 is required to start investing in the Wealth Fund and thereafter at GH¢50.

The funds would be offered to the public on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the Atrium of the World Trade Centre (WTC), Accra.