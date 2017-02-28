Strategic Energies Limited steps up safety measures at UPSA station

According to managers of Strategic Energies Limited (SEL), the premises of any petroleum retail outlet is classified as an hazardous environment and to prevent hazards associated with it, measures are put in place to prevent incidents.



The OMC in a press release said it has installed modern safety equipment at its premises prevent uncontrolled fires in the event of any explosion.



The managers of SEL in a statement said their facilities meet the standards of international bodies such as Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI), Association for Petroleum and the Explosives Administration (APEA) that set and train on safety standards to regulate the construction and operation of fuel retail stations.



It also revealed that Universal Petroleum Pipe (UPP) was installed to channel product from the Tank to the Dispensers.



"The UPP double wall is a type of UPP pipe used for product line connections from the UST (Underground Storage Tanks) to the inlet pipe of the Fuel dispenser.



"This ensures a direct bury or retrofit solution for product, vapour and vent piping to achieve secondary containment protection. This semi-rigid pipe system is flexible enough to bend on site without the need for elbow joints which prevents any possible leaks," the statement said.



Touching on UST water and air tight application officials stated that, "Tank Sumps and Entry booths are installed at SEL UPSA filling station as secondary containments to prevent water entering the tank and displacing the product to the surface causing spillage."



In addition, emergency line shut, shear valves are installed at all pipe termination under each dispenser. This valve together with the hose breakaway valves prevents uncontrolled product oozing in the unlikely event of a seismic activity or fire outbreak, flame arresters are fitted on all UST vent pipes.