Digital economy, a huge potential for businesses

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chief Executives Network Ghana, Mr Ernest De-Graft Egyir, has urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the vast opportunities presented by digitisation.

The digital revolution, he said, was bringing about changes in modes of production and patterns of consumption, hence the need for businesses to adapt to the changing trends to continue to be relevant.

“The digital economy is developing rapidly worldwide. It is the single most important driver of innovation, competitiveness and growth, and it holds huge potential for Ghanaian entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),” he said at the launch of the 2017 edition of the Ghana CEOs Summit and Awards on February 22.

Mr Egyir, who is also the Founder of the Ghana CEOs Summit, said unfortunately, most CEOs were yet to exploit this gold mine in Ghana, stressing; “How Ghanaian businesses adopt digital technologies will be a key determinant of their future growth.”

He said the digital economy, like a double-edged sword, presented risks, as well as opportunities. It also provided chances for inclusion, as well as exclusion and new prospects for growth within the country.

Digitisation ensures efficiency

The CEO of Margins Group, Mr Moses K. Baiden, said the digital age presented an opportunity for government and its agencies to improve their efficiency.

“We had problems with delivering government services to citizens, and these problems were created by human interfaces. This meant that if you had to get to the public service, you had to wait for long queues or pay bribe to be prioritised.”

He added; “Having a digital platform will allow you to deliver the service without any human interface. When it happens, citizens will pay a good price for it, and you will get the citizens as quickly as possible. That will make government efficient.”

The summit

The second edition of the Ghana CEOs Summit, scheduled for May 22 and 23, this year, is expected to bring together global and local CEOs to integrate and interact with world-class subject experts to foster knowledge acquisition, learning partnerships and synergies that can drive increased personal, as well as organisational growth.

The summit, on the theme, “Digital innovation economy for business growth”, will adopt panels, plenary sessions, deal rooms and CEO roundtable, and will be open for lively and thought-provoking discussions.

As part of the summit, there will be awards to be presented to CEOs who have demonstrated extensive leadership evidenced by the completion of ambitious projects or sustained business growth in various categories.

The summit and awards will bring together about 500 CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and government officials across the globe.

The Executive Vice Chairman of Vanguard Assurance Company Limited, Dr Gideon Amenyedor, urged CEOs to be part of the summit as it presents a wider opportunity to share expertise and learn.