Stakeholders urged to invest in internet capacity

As Ghana approaches 60 years of Independence conscious efforts need to be made by the government and stakeholders to drive various sectors of the economy for national development, the General Manager of Golden Tulip Accra, Mr Paul Kavanagh, has assessed.

“Ghana’s population, which was estimated at 27.4 million people in 2015, according to census and statistics, has it that mobile devices have also doubled over the years.”

“With the insurgence of technology and the introduction of mobile devices there is, therefore, the need for stakeholders to take a closer look at such industry to ascertain the positives going forward as a nation.

“It is worthy to note that mobile phone devices do not only require internet usage but the types of websites people visit, video contents they watch and sometimes even download pose enormous pressure on the existing internet capacity. As stakeholders, I believe going forward investments should be targeted at upgrading and increasing internet capacity the country has for effective communication via the internet,” he said

In an exclusive interview with the media, Mr Kavanagh asserted that this call had driven Golden Tulip Accra to invest in the upgrade of the hotel’s internet bandwidth from 60Mbs to 140Mbs in a bid to allow guests to communicate effectively via the internet.

“Now people go live on social networks such as Facebook video, YouTube and such content require more bandwidth. Demands of guests keep changing. Even more critical is how the country as a whole is reacting to this change in internet usage.

“This calls for a massive investment in the internet capacity in the country,” Mr Kavanagh added.

He urged stakeholders, especially those in the hospitality industry to follow suit to accelerate national development. He said Golden Tulip Accra has taken the lead in this direction to stimulate investment in technological development in Ghana.