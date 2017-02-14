Shortage of foreign currency supplies bane of cedi depreciation - John Kwakye

The string depreciation relative the US currency is the result of short supplies of foreign currencies, particularly the Dollar, relative its demand in the country, Dr Kwakye said at the Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting Tuesday at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Economist and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Dr John Kwakye, says the cedi lost 99.4 per cent of its value against the US dollar after it was first made to float against the US currency in 1983.

Making his presentation on the theme; Public Private Sector Dialogue on Stability Growth and Jobs, he said the instability in the currency market was one of the challenges causing instability in the economy.

Last year, the cedi lost about 10 per cent of its value to the US dollar.

Although there’s been an improvement over the 2015 and 2016 depreciation rates of 15 per cent and 30 per cent respectively, Dr Kwakye said, currency depreciation, irrespective of the rate, was inimical to economic growth.

As a result, he called for policy directions that help increase foreign exchange inflows to make up for the deficit that currently exists.

Ghana's economy is currently import dependent, with minimal foreign currencies coming in from the export of raw commodities, mainly cocoa, gold and crude oil.