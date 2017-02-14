SkyTeam marks five years of skypriority benefits

In five years, SkyTeam has become the first global airline alliance to offer aligned priority benefits to top customers when it launched SkyPriority.

Designed to make travel more seamless for First, Business and Elite Plus passengers flying on all SkyTeam member airlines, SkyPriority is offered at more than 1,000 airports across the globe.

SkyPriority was initially developed by Delta Air Lines, which launched the service in 2010. It proved successful in delivering a superior airport experience for top travellers. In 2012, SkyPriority became the first customer-facing initiative to be implemented by all SkyTeam member airlines.

“Over five years, SkyPriority has set SkyTeam apart as an industry leader on priority service innovations,” SkyTeam’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), Mr Perry Cantarutti, said.

He added; “It’s our most popular customer initiative to date, and because we are committed to delivering excellence, we are using real-time feedback from customers on the go via our award-winning SkyPriority Audit app to maintain a consistently high standard of service around the globe.”

SkyPriority offers eligible travellers a suite of priority airport benefits. Highlights include: Priority - at check-in, baggage drop off, security and immigration, ticket and transfer desks, boarding and baggage collection; Clear branding - easily-identifiable signs at each location and indicators on boarding passes ensure seamless access to services; SkyPriority finder - available on SkyTeam.com and SkyTeam App, it allows customers to discover which services are available in airports they are flying to/from; and SkyPriority Customer Audit App - Eligible customers wishing to join the SkyPriority panel programme can enrol via SkyTeam.com. After enrolment, customers are welcome to download the application and review their travel experience from mobile devices.

Awarded silver in the ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards 2016, the SkyPriority Customer Audit App uses feedback from more than 10,000 customers who are invited to send photos and review their experience at every SkyPriority touch point via their mobile devices. Information is relayed to members so that any issues can be quickly identified and rectified.

SkyTeam continues to invest in SkyPriority, adding fast-track security and immigration access at an increasing number of global airports.

SkyTeam is the global airline alliance with 20 member airlines working together to offer seamless travel on an extensive global network. From top hubs around the world, SkyTeam members provide reliable and comfortable journeys to over 1,060 destinations.