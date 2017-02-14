Joseco Inspection Centre gets DVLA approval

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has given approval to Joseco Inspection Centre to start vehicle inspection to reduce the level of pressure on the various garages in the capital.

Located on the Tuba-Kokrobite road in the Greater Accra Region, the private garage is to prevent vehicle owners who live around the area from travelling long distances to obtain services from the DVLA.

Some of the services to be provided by the company are vehicle roadworthiness, vehicle registration, vehicle insurances, vehicle embossments, among other things.

Extra services

In an interview, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Joseph Kweku Adjei, said the centre had come at the right time to provide quality services to car owners within the area and elsewhere.

He indicated that the company had entered on agreement with an insurance company to provide vehicle insurance on the spot for car owners.

“We carry out vehicle testing on our premises with modern equipment,” he said, adding that customers would have the opportunity to see whatever was going on on an LED television.

“We ensure that vehicles go through the necessary testing before we issue roadworthy certificates to customers,” he added.

Mr Adjei stressed that what made the operation of Joseco unique from others was the fact that it applied modern technology in its operation.