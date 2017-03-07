“I believe that to know a place we must stand with its people, we must breathe in its air, we must listen to its heartbeat, in this way we can understand and love Africa,” said Mr. Y.Y. Kim, President and CEO of Samsung Africa.

The world’s leader in consumer electronics, Samsung has reiterated its commitment to continue doing business on the African continent at the 8th edition of its annual Africa Forum which took place in Cape Town, South Africa this week.

This year’s event brought together Samsung staff, over 500 dealers, suppliers and other partners as well as almost 100 media personnel from across Africa to afford Samsung the opportunity to showcase its smart technology product ranges and highlight the company’s passion to the continent and its partners across Africa.

According to company officials, Samsung continues to view Africa as a “vital part of its global business and the company showed its commitments to the region by demonstrating the media and partners, products selected specifically for the unique needs of Africa’s customers, as well as its tailored.”stategic vision and “At Samsung Africa we will listen to what you have to say, learn about what it means to be a part of Africa and to help whenever we can no matter how difficult,” Mr. Kim a gathering of Africa’s media at the opening of the Samsung Africa Forum 2017.

Among the categories of products that were showcased at the event are home appliances for the kitchen and laundry, consumer and business air-conditioning solutions, the latest developments in television and audio visual products, as well as a range of wearable mobile devices.

In keeping with its African focus, the theme of the event was ‘One Pride’. “This relates to both Samsung’s pride in the quality of its products and the way the company and its partner network lead the region’s consumer electronics space, just like a pride of lions would lead in the bushveld,” said a statement issued by the company.

“We talk about a herd of zebra and a school of fish, but we say pride of lions. The lion is king of the jungle, Strong and protective, Mr. Kim emphasized. “We’re the pride working to protect each other, to feed each other, to care for each other and in this way we can succeed together. The African pride, one pride.”

According to Michelle Potgieter, Director of Corporate Marketing and Communications at Samsung South Africa, the Africa Forum was organised to help Samsung to achieve its goal of “enriching our customer’s lives, while contributing to socio-economic prosperity across Africa and supporting a sustainable environment for us all.”

“Samsung Electronics values building strong relationships with our customers, partners and stakeholders, in order to further grow the brand in this unique and exciting consumer landscape. The 8th annual Samsung Africa Forum affords us the opportunity to share our vision, commitment and world-class innovations in technology and design with our partners across the region. More crucially, it allows us to demonstrate that together, we can move forward with pride, passion and profitability,” concludes Potgieter

Other speakers touched on the new products and innovations that Samsung has added to existing products including the Wind-Free™ wi-fi enabled air conditioner, the new QLED Q9, Q8, and Q7 TV series with their 100% colour volume, the Top Mounted Freezer (TMF) refrigerator range, Samsung’s AddWash™ front-loader washing machines and the MS750 Soundbar.

Reporters were taken through tour and demonstrations of the products on display at the forum to know and appreciate them better. All these new products and additions to existing products will be available in the different African markets latest by June 2017, according to Samsung officials.