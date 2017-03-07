Risk Management and Advisory Services Ltd. (RMAS) is an insurance broking and risk management company. Our main objective is to take the client’s mind off all worries relating to risk exposures.

Our Vision is to be among the best Broking firms in Ghana and the sub-region and recognized as an institution that offers service with diligence and professionalism.

Our Mission:- RMAS objective is to provide unique insurance brokerage service and legal advisory services using a state of the art system that provides quality service to the insuring public.

Core Values: - Prompt service, diligence and attention to details, grounded on sound professionalism.

The Company is manned by competent staff with in-depth knowledge and appreciation of the Ghanaian Insurance market, insurance processes and procedures.

RMAS has a reputation of getting complicated claims processed and paid.

RMAS has installed cutting edge software not only to respond to clients’ urgent requests, but to track all transactions relating to services provided for clients.

RMAS presently has the privilege to act as Risk Advisors and Brokers for a lot of reputable companies and organisations both local and international.

Nature of our services:-

We offer the following services:

-Risk Audit and advisory services

- Regulation and compliance,

-Claims advice, negotiation and processing,

- Periodic report on risks,

-Legal services – relating to insurance,

- Risk survey in conjunction with experts.