For over 20 years, Coral paints have been the preferred choice of the 50-year-old painter with over 25 years’ experience. And when the promotion started, Mr Koevi said he bought over 100 paint pails for various projects he had to undertake.

Painter Mensah Koevi experienced the rewards of loyalty in a grand way when he was presented with the keys to a brand new Hyundai Accent salon car as the second winner of Coral Paint’s ‘Paint your dream into reality’ promotion.

Eventually, he literally painted his dream into reality after he found the winning dummy key to the brand new Hyundai Accent car in one of the two pails he bought last week. It was really a pleasant surprise for the married man with five children.

“After my nephew Mario and I found the dummy key, we went down on our knees and prayed to thank God.”

“We were so happy and couldn’t believe our good fortune. But it is true and here I am driving away a car I can call my own,” the excited painter remarked, after he was presented with the keys to the car by Mr Yaw Bonnah-Sarpong, the General Manager of M&K Ghana Limited, dealers in Coral Paints.

Presentation

The presentation ceremony took place on the premises of Emmkwab Enterprise, one of the accredited Coral Paints distributors in Tema.

Mr Koevi was in no doubt that his good fortune was a fitting reward for his loyalty to the most trusted paint brand on the market.

“I’ve been a loyal customer of Coral Paints since 1996. I believe God is rewarding me for being faithful to Coral over the years,” he said.

Advice

He advised his fellow painters to use Coral Paints in order to add a touch of class and premium quality to their jobs. “Just try Coral Paints now and thank me later,” he said confidently.

In a remark, Mr Bonnah-Sarpong expressed his delight at the emergence of a second winner in the second month of the promotion which, he said, was going well as planned.

“We are pleased and blessed to be improving the lives of people and helping them to paint their dreams into reality.” “Who wouldn’t like to win a car and save some money as well? The star brand of the promotion, the Coralatex 18-litre pail is a big money saver because it has the highest spreading rate on the market and it is also the only exterior paint that has UV resistant pigments. This means that colours will keep their original shade without fading for much longer,” Mr Bonnah-Sarpong said.

To participate in the promotion, one has to buy an 18L Coralatex pail (in standard colours only). With every pail, the purchaser wins a free T-shirt. Any of the pails might also hold a dummy key that entitles the finder to win one of the 2017 Hyundai Accent saloon cars at stake.

Winners must submit the original copy of purchase invoice, the dummy key and a valid ID card to redeem prize. The promotion is running till 3rd October, 2017 with four more cars remaining to be won.