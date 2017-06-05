The bi-annual event is scheduled for 19th August 2017 at the Landmark London Hotel in the United Kingdom.

Nominations have opened for infrastructure providers, real estate developers, construction companies in Africa and the diaspora for the 2017 African Property Awards.

The award is aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence as well as creating opportunities for the African real estate sector and its allied businesses to penetrate the British and European real estate market.

The event will not only provide opportunities for the African real estate market but will enable investors to forge key bilateral partnership that will expand the African real estate sector, President of the African Property Awards Madam Irene Agyenkwa said in a statement issued by African Property Awards.

According to her the theme of the awards “Enhancing African Infrastructure Through Brexit” will focus on exploring partnerships and business networking that will aid project development of the African real estate industry.

“These are exciting times for the continent of Africa; it is a time where the continent is emerging as a viable market for investment opportunities.

“The awards ceremony is an opportunity for property and real estate companies to pitch their products to potential investors and will serve as a platform for networking among investors, companies showcasing their product offerings,” she said.

Among other things, the event seeks to promote confidence in the African real estate industry and to safeguard and strengthen interest of stakeholders.

The following are the categories to be vied for.

Stream A – Residential

Best Residential Developer - Luxury Homes

Best Residential Developer - Middle Income Homes

Best Residential Developer – Mass & Social Housing

Beat Innovation Social Infrastructure

Stream B - Commercial

Best Commercial Developer – Retail & Business Park 2017

Best Commercial Developer – Offices & Business Development

Best Commercial Developer –Mixed Use Facility

Best Innovation Commercial Infrastructure

Stream C – Other categories

Best Recycle Project 2017

Best Railway Design Project 2017

Best Solar Design Project 2017

Best Airport Construction Project 2017

Best Property Management Team of the year 2017

Stream D - Big projects

Best Urban Re- generation – Big Projects 2017

Best Infrastructure – Big Project 2017

Best Rural Electrification Project – Big Project 2017

Nominees will be required to complete a registration online by visiting the award's official website; www.africanpropertyawards.com.