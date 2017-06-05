Nominations have opened for infrastructure providers, real estate developers, construction companies in Africa and the diaspora for the 2017 African Property Awards.
The bi-annual event is scheduled for 19th August 2017 at the Landmark London Hotel in the United Kingdom.
The award is aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence as well as creating opportunities for the African real estate sector and its allied businesses to penetrate the British and European real estate market.
The event will not only provide opportunities for the African real estate market but will enable investors to forge key bilateral partnership that will expand the African real estate sector, President of the African Property Awards Madam Irene Agyenkwa said in a statement issued by African Property Awards.
According to her the theme of the awards “Enhancing African Infrastructure Through Brexit” will focus on exploring partnerships and business networking that will aid project development of the African real estate industry.
“These are exciting times for the continent of Africa; it is a time where the continent is emerging as a viable market for investment opportunities.
“The awards ceremony is an opportunity for property and real estate companies to pitch their products to potential investors and will serve as a platform for networking among investors, companies showcasing their product offerings,” she said.
Among other things, the event seeks to promote confidence in the African real estate industry and to safeguard and strengthen interest of stakeholders.
The following are the categories to be vied for.
Stream A – Residential
Best Residential Developer - Luxury Homes
Best Residential Developer - Middle Income Homes
Best Residential Developer – Mass & Social Housing
Beat Innovation Social Infrastructure
Stream B - Commercial
Best Commercial Developer – Retail & Business Park 2017
Best Commercial Developer – Offices & Business Development
Best Commercial Developer –Mixed Use Facility
Best Innovation Commercial Infrastructure
Stream C – Other categories
Best Recycle Project 2017
Best Railway Design Project 2017
Best Solar Design Project 2017
Best Airport Construction Project 2017
Best Property Management Team of the year 2017
Stream D - Big projects
Best Urban Re- generation – Big Projects 2017
Best Infrastructure – Big Project 2017
Best Rural Electrification Project – Big Project 2017
Nominees will be required to complete a registration online by visiting the award's official website; www.africanpropertyawards.com.