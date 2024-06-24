Featured

West Ham won't sell Kudus despite Saudi interest

Jun - 24 - 2024

Two key Hammers stars, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus, are being linked with potential moves away from West Ham this summer.

The club, however, maintains that neither player will be going anywhere this summer. Ex West Ham Employee has also confirmed the club has no intentions of selling Alvarez or Kudus, as both are key to the plans of new head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Alvarez has been linked with a move to reunite with his former manager Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United, whilst Kudus is said to have attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League. Sources have told GIVEMESPORT that the club will remain calm over the next few weeks as there is little fear internally about either player leaving West Ham this summer.

The Hammers plan to bring in a number of new players during the transfer window. New boss Lopetegui is hoping for reinforcements in a variety of positions, with particular problems to address in both defence as well as the forward line.

West Ham tend to value their key performers highly. This was evidenced by the sale of Declan Rice last summer when the club managed to secure £105 million to sell the England midfielder to Arsenal. With both Alvarez and Kudus in mind, the club would undoubtedly look to employ a similar strategy by placing sky high valuations on both players in an attempt to ward off the interest of potential suitors.

With interested parties unlikely to part with the funds that West Ham would demand, as well as both players being seen as hugely important parts of new head coach Julen Lopetegui’s plan’s for next season, it is highly unlikely that either would move on this summer.

Mohammed Kudus does reportedly have an £85 million release clause that would kick in next summer. Saudi clubs are certainly not afraid to spend big and offer players huge contracts, they would likely have the necessary funds to facilitate such a move.

However, sources have told GIVEMESPORT that Kudus has no intention of making the switch to Saudi Arabia at this stage in his career with the Ghanaian international still only 23 years old. — Thewesthamway