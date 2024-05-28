Featured

WAFU B Champs: See the changes coach Nana Agyemang made to Starlets line-up against Nigeria

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 28 - 2024 , 16:10

Black Starlets Assistant Coach Nana Kweku Agyemang, who took over from Coach Laryea Kingston, has made three changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the WAFU Under-17 Championship, to face Nigeria in the third place play-off.

Forward Benjamin Hanson replaces Godfred Sarpong in attack while Ernest Ofori starts ahead of Theophilus Ayamga who picked a knock in the semi-finals.

Prince Charles Amoah will also start ahead of Izdeen Mohammed who suffered a knock in the game against Burkina Faso.

Nana Agyemang has maintained nine (8) of the players who started the game against Burkina Faso in his quest to scale over Nigeria in the 3rd place playoff.

The Black Starlets take on the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria in the 3rd place playoff to determine who goes home with the bronze medal of the competition.

Nana Agyemang has kept faith with shot stopper, Michael Armah, who will be in goal this afternoon against Nigeria with an unaltered Bilal Adjevi, Prince Charles Amoah, Harve Gbafa and Hamza Iddrisu.

Ernest Ofori, however, replaces Ayamga who picked a knock against Burkina Faso but playmaker Kagawa and Nortey maintained their roles.

Skipper Tsivanyo and speedster Narbi play on the right and left side of midfield respectively while Hanson leads the attack for the Black Starlets.

The Ghana Football Association announced that assistant coaches Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang will take charge of the team following the resignation of head coach Laryea Kingston after Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the WAFU B Championship on Saturday, May 25, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

This loss cost the team a spot in the upcoming AFCON tournament.