Featured

Visitors 'must go home' after World Cup – US Vice President

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 08 - 2025 , 18:20 1 minute read

US Vice President J D Vance has made it clear that while the country is eager to welcome international fans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, visitors will be expected to leave once the tournament ends.

Speaking at a briefing alongside President Trump, Vance acknowledged that the U.S., as co-host of the event, is preparing to receive fans from nearly 100 countries.

“We want them to come. We want them to celebrate. We want them to watch the games. But when the time is up, they’ll have to go home,” he said, pointedly adding, “Otherwise, they’ll have to talk to Secretary Noem.”

The U.S. is set to host 78 of the 104 matches, including the final, and officials estimate that around two million international visitors will arrive for the event.

The comments come amid growing concerns from the World Tourism Forum Institute that strict immigration policies and geopolitical tensions could disrupt global travel plans and deter attendance.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who will oversee immigration and security protocols, confirmed that the U.S. is already processing visa applications for next month’s FIFA Club World Cup—seen as a logistical test run for 2026.

“This is a precursor to what we can do next year for the World Cup. It is all being facilitated,” Noem said.

While the U.S. aims to offer a welcoming environment for football fans, Vice President Vance’s message underlines the government’s strict stance on immigration compliance following the tournament.