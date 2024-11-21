Featured

'Street to Champions' Fight: Takyi stops Quartey, Dorgbetor retains IBF title

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News Nov - 21 - 2024 , 18:05

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallist Samuel Takyi made five straight victories to start his career last Saturday night, November 16, following a round 3 TKO win over Emmanuel Quartey in a lightweight clash at the 'Street to Champions' fight night in Accra.

Takyi, affectionately known as Ring Warrior, was in dominant form in the fight scheduled for 8 rounds.

He inflicted multiple damages to the head and body of Quartey, a former Ghana champion who took so much punishment in two rounds that he failed to answer the bell for round 3.

Referee Nathaniel Obeng had no choice but to lift the hand of the 23-year-old Takyi, who improved to 5-0, 5 KOs.

Meanwhile in the main event of the show which took place at the plush Centre Point Mall located at Atomic Junction near Legon, Holy 'Jaw Breaker' Dorgbetor retained his IBF Continental Africa featherweight title by claiming a convincing unanimous points decision over Benin's Clement Aliou Loko.

Keen to set the records straight following a draw with the same opponent earlier this year, the only fight the Ghanaian has not won in now 13 career outings, Dorgbetor drilled the Beninois from the opening round, and the one-sided dominance reflected in the comprehensive 99-91, 100-90, 100-90 scorecards after 10 exciting rounds.

Presented by ACE Power Promotions on a night which saw the debut of the 'Street to Champions' fight initiative featuring juvenile, youth and elite amateur boxers in a league format, other winners on the pro cards included Accra 2023 Africa Games gold medallist, Mohammed Aryeetey alias Golden Star who demolished Isaac Nettey in three rounds so much that the veteran’s corner threw in the towel at the start of the 4th.

Ghana super lightweight champion, Samuel 'No Chance' Quaye made light work of veteran, Benjamin 'Daddy Lumba' Lamptey, a last-minute replacement, in 3 rounds while two-time Commonwealth Games competitor, Joshua Abubakar Quartey, made it 9-0, 8 KOs following a ruthless round 3 knockout of Boniface Kabore of Burkina Faso in an international middleweight bout.

22-year-old Kevin Abraham who is managed by Sharaaf Mahama, son of former President Mahama, scored a round 3 stoppage win over David Okai for his third straight career win while debutant Benedict Baddoo proved too strong for veteran Richard Ashong in their light heavyweight affair, stopping him in 4 rounds.