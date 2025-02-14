Featured

Sports Minister Kofi Adams to grace UG Corporate Football League launch

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has confirmed his attendance at the launch and balloting ceremony of the University of Ghana (UG) Corporate Football League.

The event is set to take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The announcement follows a courtesy visit by a delegation from the University of Ghana Sports & Wellness Directorate and RITE Sports Services to the Minister.

The delegation congratulated Adams on his recent appointment and provided him with a briefing on the upcoming corporate league.

Adams lauded the initiative, commending the organizers for their efforts in fostering corporate fitness, networking, and recreation through sports. He further assured them of his ministry’s unwavering support, emphasizing the government’s commitment to promoting sports participation at all levels.

The UG Corporate Football League, a highly anticipated competition, is designed to strengthen camaraderie, fitness, and teamwork among corporate institutions and colleges at the University of Ghana.

Scheduled to run for 20 weeks from late February to July 2025, the tournament will feature 16 teams from various industries. It follows the successful UG Corporate Football Gala held in November 2024, which saw Union Ghana emerge as champions.

Adding to the excitement, all matches will be played under floodlights at the University of Ghana Stadium every Friday night, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere for players and spectators alike. Among the esteemed corporate institutions set to participate are Stanbic Bank, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club, UG Alumni Association, Lancaster Hotel, Forestry Commission, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Bui Power Authority, and Union Ghana, the reigning champions of the UG Corporate Football Gala.