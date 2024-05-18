Featured

Sheriff Quaye, Tetteh Laryea vow to break Ghana's world title drought

Ghanaian boxers Sheriff Quaye and Jacob Tetteh Laryea are gearing up to break the nation's world title drought, both defending their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa titles on May 25, 2024.

Quaye's rise and world title aspirations

In 2016, a then-unknown Sheriff Quaye etched his name in Ghanaian boxing history by becoming the first boxer to win a title at the newly built Trust Sports Emporium. The 28-year-old lightweight fighter, now boasting a record of 27 fights (3 losses, 1 draw), believes he's ready for a world title shot after eight years in the spotlight.

Currently ranked 8th in the WBO lightweight division, Quaye is in prime position to challenge for a world title. Potential opponents include Frank Martin, Denys Berinchyk, and Angel Fierro.

"I've been overlooked," Quaye told GraphicOnline in a recent interview. "But like the rejected stone, I will become the chief cornerstone and break Ghana's world title jinx that stretches back to 2018."

Despite his quiet demeanor, Quaye faces a tough challenge on May 25th. He'll defend his WBO Africa Lightweight Championship against fellow 28-year-old and knockout artist Michael Dodoo at the Dayaran Gangaram (D.G.) Hathiramani Sports Hall.

"Dodoo isn't my focus," Quaye emphasizes. "The world title is. I'll stop him. He's a knockout specialist, but I have my own skills. I'm elusive and have a sharp jab."

Remembering the night he received his WBO Africa title from then-President John Dramani Mahama, Quaye remains motivated. "A country like Ghana shouldn't have to wait this long for a world champion," he states. "I remember that night vividly. It fueled my drive to win a world title, and I'm closer than ever."

Tetteh Laryea joins the quest

Also fighting on May 25th at the Hathiramani Hall is WBO Africa Super Welterweight champion Jacob Tetteh Laryea. He'll defend his title against hard-hitting Daniel Lartey.

The 30-year-old Laryea is focused solely on his world title aspirations. "My opponent is a minor obstacle," he declares. "My mind is set on the world title."

Both bouts are promoted by Swavyblu Boxing Promotions.