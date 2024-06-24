Featured

Ronaldo makes assists record at Euro 2024

The Sun Sports News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 12:56

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S selfless assist for Bruno Fernandes has a more sentimental reason behind it, fans have claimed.

Portugal comfortably beat Turkey 3-0 last Saturday to win Group F and qualify for the knockout stages at Euro 2024.

But many viewers were surprised to see Ronaldo, 39, pass up the opportunity to score his side's third goal as he opted to lay it on a plate for ex-Manchester United team-mate Fernandes instead.

The pair had burst in behind the Turkish defence and had just the keeper to beat as Ronaldo played it across for Fernandes to finish into an empty net.

The assist was Ronaldo's eighth at the Euros, moving him joint-top in the competition's history alongside Karel Poborsky.

But a more emotional theory has now emerged as to why Ronaldo opted to set up Fernandes, 29.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Fernandes' daughters name, Matilde, was written on Ronaldo's pink boots for the second half.

— The Sun