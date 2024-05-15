Featured

Referee Daniel Laryea to officiate Mauritania, Sudan World Cup qualifier

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 15 - 2024 , 15:19

Daniel Nii Laryea, Ghana's leading FIFA referee, is set to take charge of a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Mauritania and Sudan in Nouakchott.

The 36-year-old, renowned for his proficiency and experience, will lead a distinguished team of officials in ensuring the smooth conduct of the match at Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Assisting Laryea in officiating duties will be Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey as Assistant I, Roland Nii Dodoo Addy as Assistant II, and Charles Benle Bulu as the Fourth Official.

The appointment of these accomplished officials underscores FIFA's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of officiating in world football.

Manuel Candido Inacio from Angola will serve as the Referee Assessor, entrusted with evaluating the performance of the officiating team, while Dahani Moussa from Burkina Faso assumes the role of Match Commissioner, overseeing the logistical aspects of the fixture.

Laryea's involvement in prestigious competitions highlights his expertise and reputation within the refereeing fraternity.

Recently, he played a pivotal role as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during last month's TotalEnergies Champions League semifinal clash between TP Mazembe and Al Ahly SC, demonstrating his proficiency in utilising modern officiating technology.

Moreover, Laryea's active participation in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire, where he served both as Centre Referee and VAR, further attests to his prowess and versatility on the field of play.