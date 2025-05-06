Featured

PLAYBACK: Black Satellites edge Senegal in gritty 1-0 victory

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 06 - 2025 , 10:32 2 minutes read

Ghana’s Black Satellites clinched a narrow yet well-deserved 1-0 win over Senegal in a fiercely contested U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash, with Emmanuel Mensah’s early strike proving the difference. A commanding team performance—highlighted by goalkeeper Gidios Aseako and midfield engine Lord Afrifa—ensured Ghana held firm to secure all three points.

The match sparked into action from the opening whistle, with Ghana nearly breaking the deadlock in the first minute as Aziz Issah’s effort from a corner went just wide. The Satellites continued to apply pressure with a series of early incursions into Senegal’s defensive third.

Senegal responded in the 6th minute, testing Aseako with a low drive, but the Ghanaian shot-stopper was equal to it. Moments later, Dennis Marfo picked up an early yellow card for a tactical foul following a brief lapse in Ghana's defense, though Senegal failed to capitalize on the ensuing free kick.

After a balanced spell of play, Ghana found the breakthrough in the 15th minute. A clever pass from forward Jerry Afriyie split the Senegalese defense, and Emmanuel Mensah calmly slotted home. Despite protests from the Senegalese players, the goal stood.

The second half resumed with Ghana again on the front foot, missing a clear chance just seconds after the restart. Senegal responded with a double substitution and began to threaten, but Aseako remained solid, denying them again in the 51st minute.

Ghana missed further opportunities in the 54th and 57th minutes, while Senegal’s own finishing let them down in the 63rd. Coach Desmond Ofei responded with key substitutions, bringing on Maxwell Azafokpe and Sulemana to shore up the midfield and defense.

Lord Afrifa, wearing the No. 9 jersey, continued to dominate the center of the park, breaking up play and dictating the tempo with relentless energy. Senegal made additional changes in the 68th and 82nd minutes in a bid to chase the game.

Aseako was booked in the 73rd minute for time-wasting—a reflection of Ghana’s game management strategy. In the 78th, Ofei introduced Andrews Adjabeng and Hayford Adu Boahen to inject fresh legs into the side.

Senegal came close in the 81st minute with a dangerous header, but Aseako pulled off another excellent save. Late in the match, Joseph Aidoo replaced a tiring Ghanaian leg, while Marfo continued to impress, winning a free kick in a promising area. The resulting effort, though well taken, narrowly missed the target.

In a high-intensity affair marked by missed chances and resolute defending, Ghana’s tactical discipline, midfield grit, and goalkeeping brilliance proved decisive.

The Black Satellites now turn their attention to their final Group C game against the Central African Republic on Thursday, May 8. The CAR side lost 1-3 to DR Congo in the day’s earlier fixture.