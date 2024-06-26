Next article: Denis Odoi signs for Royal Antwerp on free transfer

Phil Foden abandons England's Euro 2024 camp for birth of his third child

England midfielder Phil Foden has left the Three Lions' Euro 2024 camp in Germany and returned to the UK for the birth of his third child.

In a statement the Football Association said the Manchester City player, 24, needed to go home because of a "pressing family matter".

It is hoped Foden will be back with the squad by Sunday, the day of England's last-16 match (17:00 BST).

In April, Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke announced on Instagram they were expecting a third child.

They have two children. Son Ronnie, five, and daughter True, who is two years old.

Foden, who has 37 caps, started all three of England's group games at the tournament so far, including Tuesday's draw with Slovenia.

Gareth Southgate's side finished top of Group C with five points from three matches.

Their last-16 tie will take place in Gelsenkirchen, with their opponents to be confirmed after Wednesday's final group games.