Featured

Ntim targets Black Stars call-up

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 10 - 2024 , 13:54

Ghanaian defender, Emmanuel Ntim, is determined to reclaim his place in the starting line-up at French Ligue 2 side Stade Malherbe Caen after a loan spell at Troyes last season.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old, who has spent the past decade playing in France, opted for a temporary move in January to secure regular playing time. While his loan club Troyes suffered relegation, Ntim made 21 appearances.

With a year remaining on his Caen contract, Ntim – currently on holiday in Ghana – told Graphic Sports that he was open to European opportunities while he expressed his willingness to fight for his spot at Caen if given the chance.

"The loan was a success for me. I got consistent playing time before the injury setback near the end of the season," said Ntim, a graduate of the prestigious Right to Dream Academy.

"At 28, I believe I have a lot to offer at this level in Europe and I want to see out my contract with Caen."

Ntim claims his versatility as a defender, capable of playing left-back, right-back, or centre-back, has attracted interest from other clubs.

"My agent has confirmed interest from three Major League Soccer teams. I can play across the backline," Ntim revealed. "When I return to Caen, I'm ready to compete to regain my starting position."

Ntim, a former member of Ghana's U-17 squad in 2013, hasn't given up on his aspirations of representing the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The recent reappointment of coach Otto Addo, coupled with call-ups for fellow Ligue 2 players Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu (who secured promotion to Ligue 1 with Auxerre last season), has bolstered his belief in earning a national team call-up next season.

"Playing for the national team is every footballer's dream, and it's been a long-held dream of mine, as well as my mother's," said Ntim.

"It's something I'm very much aiming for. If I get the call, I'll be completely prepared. The work Coach Addo is doing is impressive, he's building a strong team", Ntim stated.