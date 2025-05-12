Featured

Nigeria edge Senegal in dramatic penalty shootout to reach U20 AFCON semi-finals

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 18:32 2 minutes read

Nigeria booked their spot in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025 with a nail-biting 3-1 penalty shootout victory over reigning champions Senegal, following a tense 0-0 draw after 120 minutes at the Suez Canal Stadium on Monday.

In a fiercely contested quarter-final between two West African heavyweights, both sides created opportunities but were unable to find the breakthrough in regular or extra time. The deadlock set the stage for a dramatic shootout, where Nigeria kept their composure while Senegal faltered under pressure.

Precious Benjamin, Emmanuel Chukwu, and Israel Ayuma all converted expertly for Nigeria, while Senegal's Pierre Dorival saw his shot saved, Mame Mor Faye’s effort was denied, and Ousmane Konaté struck the crossbar. Seydi Diouck scored Senegal’s lone penalty, but it wasn’t enough to keep their title defense alive.

The win marks Nigeria’s eighth consecutive quarter-final triumph in the tournament’s current format, extending their flawless record at this stage. They now advance to the semi-finals, maintaining their reputation as one of the competition’s most consistent performers.

Both teams had chances to seal the match earlier. Nigeria’s Kparobo Arierhi and Divine Oliseh tested Senegal keeper Mouhamed Sissokho, while Senegal’s Cheikh Thiam came closest in the first half, with a header that hit the woodwork in the 42nd minute.

As the game wore on, fatigue became evident, but Nigeria’s tactical substitutions — including the impactful entries of Benjamin and Rickson Mendos — gave them an attacking edge in the latter stages. In extra time, Tahir Maigana’s curling shot and Israel Ayuma’s long-range strike were both denied by Sissokho, as Nigeria pushed hard for a winner.

In the shootout, Nigerian goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt, relatively quiet during the match, made a crucial save against Faye’s penalty, helping seal a famous victory.

Senegal, boasting a strong defensive record and high hopes of retaining their title, suffered their first knockout-stage loss since 2017. Despite their efforts, they couldn’t overcome Nigeria’s focus and resilience.

Speaking after the match, Nigeria coach Ladan Bosso praised his team’s mental strength: “We prepared for every scenario, including penalties. I’m proud of how the boys handled the pressure.”

With the win, Nigeria edge closer to a record-extending eighth U20 AFCON title, while Senegal exit after a spirited but ultimately fruitless campaign.