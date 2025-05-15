Next article: Emmanuel Annor responds to GFA fine over 'I belong to Jesus' celebration

Loh sues Ghana Athletics for GH¢100m over defamation

Kwame Larweh Sports News May - 15 - 2025 , 10:34 1 minute read

A former national athlete based in the United States, Wisdom Loh, has filed a GH¢100 million defamation lawsuit against Ghana Athletics (GA) and three of its top officials—President Bawa Fusieni, Vice-President, Charles Osei Asibey, and Technical Head, Dr Andrew Owusu.

The suit, filed at an Accra High Court and sighted by the Daily Graphic, alleges that the defendants made damaging and false accusations against Mr Loh, including claims of athlete abuse, sexual misconduct involving minors, and bringing the name of the Ghana Athletics into disrepute.

The controversy stems from an investigation launched by GA into safeguarding concerns within Ghanaian athletics. Following the probe, the GA announced the suspension of Loh and another individual, Jeffrey Nkrumah, barring them from participating in any GA-related activities.

The decision was reportedly grounded on Articles 3:3;17 of the World Athletics Integrity Code of Conduct.

At the time, GA’s statement indicated that the investigation aimed to determine whether the suspended individuals had “directly or indirectly facilitated the exploitation of athletes, whether based in Ghana or abroad”.

However, Mr Loh, through his legal counsel, James Addo, has denied any wrongdoing. The suit asserts that he has never served as a coach, manager or official representative for any Ghanaian athlete.

Instead, Loh is described as a former athlete turned philanthropist, who supports young Ghanaian talents by helping them gain admission into US university athletics programmes.

“Mr Loh is a private individual and a former national athlete who, in appreciation of the opportunities that athletics offered him, and with a desire to give back, freely assists Ghanaian athletes on a purely philanthropic basis and at considerable personal cost,” the writ stated.