Laryea Kingston optimistic ahead of Benin clash

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 21 - 2024 , 13:43

Black Starlets manager, Laryea Kingston, remains confident that complacency will not affect his team as they prepare to face Benin in the 2024 WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship on Tuesday.

The Black Starlets made an emphatic start to the tournament with a 5-1 victory over Cote d'Ivoire, raising expectations for their performance against Benin.

Despite Benin's narrow 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast, Kingston is determined to keep his players focused and grounded.

"Complacency? Oh no! It’s not in our dictionary," Kingston asserted when asked about the possibility of his team underestimating Benin.

"We have our style and that is what we hope to show. We aim to dominate the game in terms of possession and win, and that’s what we will be doing on Tuesday."

Reflecting on the win over Cote d'Ivoire, Kingston emphasised the importance of moving forward.

"As for the Cote d'Ivoire game, it’s past and gone, and we’ve forgotten about it. The most important game for us now is Benin, and we will approach it with all the necessary seriousness," he added after the team’s final training session on Monday.

The Black Starlets aim to showcase their distinctive 'Agoro Football' style, characterised by skilful and entertaining play, as they strive to maintain their top spot in the group and advance to the semi-finals.

With Kingston's leadership and the team's focused approach, the Black Starlets are well-prepared for the challenge against Benin.