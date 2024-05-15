Featured

Kurt Okraku expresses confidence in Black Starlets

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 15 - 2024 , 14:52

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), rallied behind the nation's under-17 football team, expressing confidence in their ability to secure qualification for the 2025 under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

With palpable enthusiasm and optimism, President Simeon-Okraku engaged with the young talents and technical staff at their hotel in Accra on Tuesday, ahead of the team's pivotal opening match against neighbours, Ivory Coast, in the WAFU Zone B tournament on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Radiating warmth and energy, the diligent GFA chief conveyed his unwavering belief in the squad's potential, setting a lofty target for the Black Starlets. "I am very happy to be here and to see you on the night before your first major competitive test tomorrow," President Okraku said.

"You have been working hard over the past months, and I've come here to encourage and assure you that the Football Association and the entire nation are behind you."

He emphasised the significance of their role as representatives of Ghana on the international stage and commended the players for their dedication and commitment. "You offered yourself to serve Ghana at this tender age, and Ghana has offered all of you the chance to serve," he remarked.

In a poignant moment, President Okraku expressed his deep-seated confidence in the team's capabilities, setting the stage for an ambitious campaign. "This is the first time that I am going into a tournament that I feel extremely confident," he proclaimed.

"I trust in your abilities, and whatever happens, you will surmount the challenge. I'm looking forward to the celebration after the match," he declared amidst resounding applause.