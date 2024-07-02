Featured

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Chelsea sign fourth summer signing for £30m

bbc.com Sports News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 16:31

Chelsea have signed midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City for £30m.

Advertisement

The Foxes academy graduate, 25, has signed a six-year contract until 2030.

His transfer was completed before Sunday's Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR) deadline so will help Leicester comply with the financial guidelines.

"It is amazing to be sitting here as a Chelsea player," said Dewsbury-Hall.

"This is a club people grow up watching and hoping to one day play for, so it is a privilege to be here."

He will link up again with manager Enzo Maresca, who joined Chelsea this summer after winning the Championship title with Leicester last season.

Dewsbury-Hall scored 12 goals and provided a further 12 assists in 44 league games last campaign, leading to him being named Leicester's player of the season and players' player of the season.

He is Chelsea's fourth summer signing after defender Tosin Adarabioyo's free transfer from Fulham, midfielder Omari Kellyman's £19m move from Aston Villa and teenage forward Marc Guiu's £5m arrival from Barcelona.