Johnnie Walker Ghana Golf Championship set to become crown jewel of Ghana’s golfing season

Maurice Quansah Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 11:20 2 minutes read

The Achimota Golf Club is poised to make history from May 30 to 31, 2025, as its lush green fairways host the inaugural Johnnie Walker Ghana Golf Championship — a bold new tournament with grand ambitions to become a permanent and prestigious fixture on the nation’s elite golfing calendar.

More than 120 top amateur and seasoned golfers are expected to tee off in a competitive two-day stroke play contest across five categories: Men’s Category A (Handicaps 0–12), Men’s Category B (12.1–24), Women’s Category A (0–15), Women’s Category B (16–28), and a dedicated Seniors Division for golfers aged 60 and above.

Unveiled in Accra a few days ago as part of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited’s 65th anniversary celebrations, the invitational tournament marks the debut of what organisers describe as “more than just a one-off event” — a defining moment in a long-term vision to raise the bar of professional and amateur golf in Ghana.

“This is not just a tournament; it’s a vision,” declared Estella Muzito, Marketing Director at Guinness Ghana. “We’re proud to launch what we intend to be a flagship annual event in Ghana’s golfing season, championed by our iconic Johnnie Walker brand.”

Raising the bar

The Johnnie Walker Ghana Golf Championship is not only a celebration of corporate longevity but a commitment to the enduring values of precision, discipline and resilience — principles that lie at the heart of both the sport of golf and the Johnnie Walker brand.

“Both golf and Johnnie Walker share deep Scottish roots. They embody patience, focus, and the unyielding spirit to ‘keep walking’,” Ms Muzito added, reinforcing the brand’s alignment with the game’s timeless values.

For Dr Frank Adu Jnr, President of the Achimota Golf Club, the partnership is as strategic as it is symbolic.

“Johnnie Walker is from Scotland. Golf is from Scotland. It’s poetic that we are now marrying the two on Ghanaian soil,” he said.

Dr Adu Jnr also commended the club’s ability to maintain its iconic 80-acre course — widely regarded as Ghana’s best — on an annual budget of just GH¢6 million.

For Felix Addo, Board Chairman of Guinness Ghana, the championship signals the start of a powerful new tradition in Ghanaian sport.

“We’re not merely commemorating 65 years of business excellence,” Mr Addo said. “We’re laying the groundwork for a prestigious annual golf championship that will bring together corporate leaders, sporting icons and golf enthusiasts in the pursuit of excellence — on and off the green.”

Echoing the excitement, Leonard Kwaku Okyere, President of the Ghana Golf Association, hailed the tournament as a significant milestone for the sport in Ghana.

“This partnership between one of the world’s most iconic whisky brands and golf is a celebration of shared values. It underscores how the sport, like Johnnie Walker, thrives on discipline and perseverance. We are proud to support this pioneering event.”