How Real Madrid won 15th Champions League title

BBC Sports News Jun - 03 - 2024 , 12:34

Real Madrid rode their luck and overcame an outstanding challenge from Borussia Dortmund with a 2-0 victory to win the Champions League at Wembley.

Carlo Ancelotti wrote more history with his fifth win as coach in the competition, while Real claimed the crown for the 15th time in trademark fashion as they survived a torrid first half and several missed opportunities from Dortmund before coming out on top.

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi missed two first-half chances and striker Niclas Fullkrug hit the post, with recalled Real keeper Thibaut Courtois also providing a formidable barrier.

Real, inevitably, raised the stakes, with Dani Carvajal glancing home a header from a corner 16 minutes from time before Vinicius Jr raced clear on to Jude Bellingham's pass to add a second nine minutes later.

It crowned a glorious first season at Real for England's Bellingham, but it was a night of disappointment for compatriot Jadon Sancho, who is on loan to Dortmund from Manchester United.

Real Madrid's late surge to claim another victory in Europe's elite tournament carried an air of inevitability as they proved they are a ruthless winning machine when it comes to the Champions League.

As they have done previously in the competition this season, and in seasons before, Real stumbled along in the first half as they were pinned back by the intensity of Borussia Dortmund’s approach.

Real barely put together an attack worthy of the name while hanging on by the skin of their teeth at the other end, with Dortmund creating chances but crucially wasting them.

When that happens, as Liverpool and others have found before them in Champions League finals, there is normally only one outcome.--BBC