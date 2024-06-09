Next article: Army Ladies crowned champions of 2023/24 Women's FA Cup after victory over Police Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies beat Ampem Darkoa to lift 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League title

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 09 - 2024 , 01:05

In a dramatic showdown, Hasaacas Ladies emerged triumphant over Ampem Darkoa Ladies, breaking their two-year dominance in the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The ‘Hasmal Ladies’ showcased their prowess early on, with Veronica Baah Kumah’s thunderous strike igniting the scoreboard just eleven minutes into the match.

The momentum continued for Hasaacas as Black Queens striker Abdulai Mukarama soared with a brave header, connecting seamlessly with Firdaus Yakubu’s precise cross, extending their lead within minutes.

Mukarama Abdulai scored Hasaacas Ladies' second goal

Despite a fierce resurgence from Ampem Darkoa in the second half, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah’s late goal provided a glimmer of hope, but it wasn’t enough to derail Hasaacas’ quest for victory, sealing the match 2-1 at full time.

With this triumph, Hasaacas Ladies now set their sights on the WAFU Zone B qualifiers, aiming to secure a coveted spot in the Champions League, building on their historic participation in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in 2021, where they dazzled their way to the final, narrowly missing out on the title to Sundowns Ladies.