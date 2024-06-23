Next article: Euro 2024: Ruthless Portugal punish Turkey errors to march into knockout stage

Hans Kwofie: Former Ghana Premier League topscorer dies in tragic accident

GraphicOnline Sports News Jun - 23 - 2024 , 08:51

Former Ghana Premier League (GPL) Golden Boot winner Hans Kwofie has tragically died following a horrific accident in the Western Region of Ghana.

The 35-year-old striker was involved in an accident in the town of Dadwen, which resulted in his immediate death, according to reports.

The news of Kwofie's death has sent shockwaves through the football community, with fans and colleagues expressing their condolences to his family.

Kwofie, a former Medeama SC striker, was highly regarded in Ghanaian football.

Kwofie recently played for Nepalese team Birgunj United FC but left the club in February 2024. He played for several Ghanaian clubs throughout his career, including AshantiGold SC, Aduana Stars, Heart of Lions, Bechem United, and Legon Cities.

In 2017, Kwofie achieved recognition by winning the GPL Golden Boot, scoring 17 goals in the season.

The loss of Hans Kwofie is deeply felt across the football fraternity, and his contributions to the sport will be remembered.