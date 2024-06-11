Next article: The World Cup is the greatest competition ever - Alexander Djiku

Featured

Give the players time – Otto Addo on his youthful Black Stars

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 11 - 2024 , 15:45

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has called for patience from Ghanaians with the national team's young players. He believes they need time to develop their cohesion and understanding on the pitch.

Advertisement

Addo made these comments at a press conference following Ghana's thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10th, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

"I hope Ghanaians give us time," Addo said. "It's always challenging because after this, the players will go on break and be coached with different ideas. I will have different ideas as well."

"It's difficult because I always analyze the opponent to find the best solutions. Our approach to the next game will also depend on how our opponents play," he explained. "The players are young, but they will grow and learn to adapt. They will develop the ability to recognize situations and make the right decisions with time."

Jordan Ayew was the star of the show at the Baba Yara Stadium, netting a hat-trick. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also chipped in with a goal.

With Ayew and Thomas Partey as some of the few experienced players in the current squad, Otto Addo acknowledges the need for the younger players to adjust to playing together.

Ghana currently sits atop Group I after four games, having secured nine points.