Ghanaian physiotherapist calls for an on knee-slide celebrations

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 07 - 2024 , 11:48

Ghanaian physiotherapist Emmanuel Jaidyn Duah-Kuffour, formerly with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, is urging FIFA and football authorities to ban knee-slide celebrations due to the high risk of knee injuries.

He warns that the celebration "poses a significant risk beyond just being an act of celebration."

Duah-Kuffour, emphasizing the complexity of the knee joint, highlights the potential for ACL tears and meniscus damage from the impact incurred during a kneel-slide.

"Knee slides must be banned in football," he states, advocating for a review of celebratory practices to safeguard players and prevent avoidable injuries that could impact their careers.

He proposes collaboration between medical professionals, governing bodies, and players to develop safer alternatives for goal celebrations.