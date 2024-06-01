Featured

Ghana Premier League reaches homestretch: Samartex FC on brink of title glory

Ghana Premier League leaders, Samartex FC could unofficially be crowned champions if they win their home game against Gold Stars at the Nsekyire Sports Arena tomorrow.

The Samreboi-based side have been in exceptional form this season, winning 17 out of the 31 —the highest tally in the league this season.

Similarly, the Nsekyire Arena has been a fortress, with Samartex winning 14 out of 15 matches there. Coach Nurudeen Amadu has led a team that has left most visiting sides bruised the only blemish being a surprise 0-1 loss to Nations FC.

Currently on 55 points, the league leaders are trailed by Aduana FC and Nations FC, both on 49 points. Avoiding a slip-up this weekend is crucial for these chasing teams, as a Samartex victory could secure the title for the leaders who are favourites to win tomorrow.

In tomorrow's crucial match, Coach Amadu will depend on his top forwards, Evans Osei Wusu and Baba Hamadu Musa, along with skipper Emmanuel Keyekeh, to secure the win. Owusu and Musa have scored 21 goals between them (11 and 10 goals, respectively), and their performance will be vital for Samartex’s title quest and their ambitions to surpass Asante Kotoko's Steven

Mukwala, who leads the goal-scoring chart with 14 goals.

For Gold Stars, currently mid-table in the 10th position, there is additional motivation to win and retain their league position, as well as break the Nsekyire Arena jinx.

The spotlight will also be on the battle against relegation with clubs such as bottom-placed Real Tamale United, Bofoakwa Tano (17th), Great Olympics (16th), Dreams FC (15th), Hearts of Oak (14th), Heart of Lions (13th) and Karela United (12th) all in search of points with three matches remaining to end the season.

Following their impressive 2-0 victory over Hearts of Oak in Kumasi last Sunday, Asante Kotoko will host the Olympics in a critical encounter at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Abrankese.

The Wonder Club must avoid defeat to improve their chances of survival. Having lost four and drawn one of their last five away matches, Olympics must be cautious of Coach Prosper Ogum's side, led by Ugandan forward Mukwala, who has been instrumental in the club's three consecutive home wins despite the venue shift due to renovations at Baba Yara Stadium for Ghana's upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier with the Central African Republic.

At the Nana Amoah Koronmansah Park, Nsoatreman FC have an opportunity to break into the top-four bracket with a home win against impressive Accra Lions which occupy the fifth position on the log and two points adrift of Nsoatreman FC

Real Tamale United have lost their last five away encounters but need to discover the winning formula at Golden City Park against Berekum Chelsea or bid goodbye to the top-flight league.

Heart of Lions have demonstrated a remarkable turnaround of fortunes following the appointment of Coach Bashir Hayford with four wins and a draw in the last five matches, but they face a tough encounter against defending champions Medeama Sc at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa.

Dreams FC return to their Dawu base to play host to Karela United in a match that favours the home side.

This afternoon, seventh-placed Bechem United clash with Aduana FC in a regional derby at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, while Bofoakwa Tano need their first away victory against Legon Cities, unbeaten in the last five home matches when the two sides clash at Dawu.