Ghana draw Japan, New Zealand and Austria in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 05 - 2024 , 19:35

The Black Princesses of Ghana have been drawn in group E in the FIFA U20 World Cup which comes off in Colombia in August.

The Black Princesses are drawn in group E and will come up against former champions Japan , New Zealand and Austria.

The 24 participating teams were placed in four pots with the Black Princesses placed in pot 3.

Ghana will open their campaign against Austria at the Bogota El Techo Stadium on Monday, September 2, 2024

The Princesses will be making their seventh consecutive appearance at the biennial tournament.

The FIFA U20 Women’s World cup will kick off in Colombia from August 31 to September 22, 2024.