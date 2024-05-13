Featured

GHALCA commends Dreams FC’s exploits in Africa,

Benjamin Xornam Glover Sports News May - 13 - 2024 , 12:49

The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has commended Dreams FC for their remarkable performance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams FC, who made their debut appearance in the continental stage, exited at the semi-final stage after a 3-0 loss to Egyptian football powerhouse Zamalek.

Speaking to the Graphic Sports on the sidelines of a one-day football clinic organised by AA Sports International for club owners, administrators and players in the Ashaiman Municipality, Mr Fianoo said Dreams FC went beyond the expectation and ended up making a case for the domestic league in Ghana.

He called for maximum support for the domestic league to ensure its full potential.

“If the local game is given the needed support, our clubs would go very far on the continent,” he said.

Mr Fianoo stressed there was the need to strengthen and give the domestic league all the support it needed to ensure clubs trive not only in Ghana but also in the CAF Interclub Competitions.

Mr Fianoo said during this year’s GHALCA President's Cup which featured Asante Kotoko and Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, GHALCA made a case for the local game by calling on the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, and the government to invest in the domestic league.

“The President saw it himself when ASEC flew directly from Morocco to Kumasi for the game. Recently, Zamalek also flew straight to Kumasi for their semi-final clash with Dreams FC.

What support are Ghanaian Clubs getting from the government?” he queried, adding that when those Ghanaian clubs make it to the very top in the CAF Interclub Competitions, it was the nation that benefitted.

He therefore appealed to the state through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to support the domestic game and the local clubs to empower them to excel in Africa.