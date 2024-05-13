Featured

Gambaga Sports Complex: Wembley Sports promises to complete project in 5 months as Bawumia cuts sod

Graphic Online Sports News May - 13 - 2024 , 16:26

Contractors in charge of the yet-to-be-constructed Gambaga Sports Complex, Wembley Sports, have promised to complete the project in five months for the people of Gambaga and its environs.

Advertisement

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday morning, cut the sod for the construction of the sports complex, with a call by elders of Gambaga on the contractor to prioritize the project and complete it within the schedule.

The Chief Executive Officer of Wembley Sports, Robert Coleman, said his company will live up to expectations and deliver a top-class facility on time.

"We have a track record of delivering top-class facilities, and we will deliver the project in 5 months as planned," said Robert Coleman.

Giving details of facilities to be expected, Mr. Coleman revealed the Gambaga Sports Complex will have a standard football pitch, changing rooms, VIP stand, a 1000-seater spectator stand, office complexes, among others.