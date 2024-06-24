Featured

First international bout in Ashanti Region July 5

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 12:40

THE SG-Mall in Kumasi is set to become the epicentre of boxing excitement on July 5, as it hosts the region's first international boxing fiesta.

This landmark event, organised by the renowned Osebor Boxing Management and Promotions, will feature two high-stakes international title fights and showcase some of the nation’s brightest boxing talents.

The highlight of the evening will be the clash between Ashanti Pride and national featherweight champion, Stanley Nyantakyi, and seasoned veteran, Isaac Nettey.

Nyantakyi, who is also known as the "Ashanti Warrior", aims to claim his first international belt by winning the vacant Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) African featherweight title. With a professional record of nine wins and one loss, the 23-year-old Nyantakyi is poised to make a significant mark on the international stage.

Another key bout will feature undefeated super-bantamweight contender, John Zile, who will vie for the vacant UBO African Super Bantamweight title. Zile, a 24-year-old with a record of 14 wins, two draws and no losses, will face off against the formidable Bukom-based Emmanuel Quartey, also known as Akufo Addo.

John Zile

This fight promises to be a thrilling encounter as both boxers aim to secure their place among the elite.

These marquee bouts are part of a larger event that will feature over 10 fights, promising an action-packed night for boxing fans.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Osebor Boxing Management and Promotions, Gordon Frimpong, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "This is going to be a blockbuster. This has never happened in the Ashanti Region before, and it is going to change the face of boxing in the region."

Frimpong called on sports fans from Accra, Kumasi, and beyond to attend this historic event.

"This is a once-in-a-generation spectacle, featuring battles between the greats of Accra and Kumasi. Don’t miss the chance to witness history in the making," he urged.