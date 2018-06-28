FIFA did not snub us - Brew Butler denies

A former Chairman of the Ghana Football
Aasociation (GFA), Nana Sam Brew Butler, has denied media reports that he and other members of the GHALCA have been snubbed by FIFA after they were invited as part of a Ghanaian delegation for a scheduled meeting today in Zurich, Switzerland .
He described such publications as false and said: "I have not stepped foot outside this country."
"As far as am concerned Dr Nduom is also in the country," Butler told the Graphic Sports in an interview.
Media reports were rife on Thursday that a government delegation including Nana Butler, the bankroller of Elmina Sharks, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom among others who are part of a government of Ghana delegation to Zurich have been ignored by the world football governing body FIFA.