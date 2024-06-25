Next article: Euro 2024: Luka Modric cools retirement talk after Croatia’s 'cruel' draw with Italy - 'I'll keep playing on'

Euro 2024: Superb Sabitzer strike against Netherlands seals top spot for Austria after five-goal thriller

A superb strike from a tight angle from captain Marcel Sabitzer gave Austria a 3-2 win over the Netherlands in one of the games of Euro 2024 thus far.

The result means that Ralf Rangnick’s side top Group D after France could only muster a 1-1 draw with Poland.

The French finished second in the group whilst the Dutch have to settle for third albeit they are already guaranteed of progression.

Beginning the match in third place, Austria's final spot is just reward for a victory which was created by the intensity they played with from the first whistle.

They were justly rewarded for the strange opener which came when Donyell Malen put the ball in his own net, but Ronald Koeman moving full back Lutsharel Geertruida into midfield at half time changed the game and after Cody Gakpo's goal levelled matters they could easily have taken the lead.

The character of this Austrian side was shown by them riding out this storm to take the lead on the hour mark from Romano Schmid and then once more from the captain Sabitzer, when many sides would have lost heart following Memphis Depay's equaliser, which was strangely disallowed initially.

The win means Austria top Group D on six points, followed by France on five and the Netherlands, guaranteed a third-place finish on four.