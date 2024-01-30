Dr Oware-Mensah appointed Chairperson of Black Queen Management Committee

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jan - 30 - 2024 , 13:15

Dr Gifty Oware-Mensah, an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, and owner of Women’s Premier League side Berry Ladies, has received a resounding endorsement as the Chairperson for the Management Committee of the Black Queens.

Dr Oware-Mensah, known for her enterprising and dynamic approach to football administration, brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Her notable achievements in the football industry, coupled with her unquantifiable level of expertise, have earned her the confidence and support of the football community.

This endorsement comes as she serves on the Executive Council for the first time, having secured the women’s football slot in the recently concluded elections.

Apart from her football endeavors, Dr Oware-Mensah currently holds the position of Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, showcasing her versatility and leadership in various capacities.

Alhaji Salifu Zida, Chairman of the Upper East Regional Football Association, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Committee, further strengthening the leadership team.

The Committee will also include ASP Naomi Abdulai, Rose Osei Bonsu, and Nana Fosu Gyeabour II, who will serve as members.

The constitution of this Management Committee marks a pivotal moment for the Black Queens.

Dr Oware-Mensah's leadership, coupled with the collective expertise of the Committee members, is anticipated to bring about positive developments and strategic direction for the Black Queens as they prepare for upcoming competitions.